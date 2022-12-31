Officials investigating cause of fire that destroyed vacant home off Florida Boulevard Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed a home off Florida Boulevard Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vacant house on Waverland Drive, in a neighborhood just off Florida and Sherwood Forest Boulevards, around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing out from the house. They couldn't make their way into the home because of "the amount of stuff" inside, so the flames had to be extinguished from the outside.

Photos show heavy smoke filling the air above the home and a large crane working to put the fire out from above.

The fire was eventually contained and didn't spread to any neighboring homes, according to the department.

No one was at the house when the fire broke out, and the owner told fire officials they were using it for storage. It's considered a total loss.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.