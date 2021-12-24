Officials identify two more suspects linked to shooting at Siegen Lane AT&T store

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested two suspected gunmen linked to a Tuesday evening shooting at an AT&T store in the 9800 block of Siegen Lane.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) say 18-year-old Reshard Johnson and 23-year-old Raymond McKay III began shooting at two victims who were exiting the store and at a third victim who was driving a vehicle.

An official document says the two victims were chased as they ran to the waiting vehicle; after the two victims were inside of the automobile and headed to Siegen Lane, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the vehicle.

Homicide detectives report watching video surveillance from nearby businesses that showed at least one of the suspect's faces and the vehicle used during the attack.

An official document says detectives traced the suspected vehicle to Livingston Parish, where local deputies were able to locate it, along with Johnson and McKay.

Deputies say the two men did not surrender, but attempted to evade arrest by fleeing in the vehicle.

Local officials go on to say they pursued the pair until the suspects crashed their automobile in a wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish.

At that point, Johnson and McKay allegedly attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities say deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were able to catch up with the suspects and arrest them.

Johnson and McKay were detained in Tangipahoa Parish Prison before being transferred to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies earlier identified a third suspect, 22-year-old Ricky Alexander, as linked to the case and booked into Tangipahoa Parish jail.