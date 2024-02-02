Officials identify one person killed in shooting on Greenwell Street that left five others injured

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and five others are wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex near Ragusa Market on Greenwell Street Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

This happened close to a mile away from where a drive-by shooting took place on Evangeline Street Monday, which resulted in one death and four other injuries.

"The victims were all standing outside - the vehicle pulled up in front of them. The suspects got out and fired upon these victims," BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

McKneely said one person, later identified as 30-year-old Jawan Alexcee, died in the shooting while the other five people ran to a nearby convenience store. McKneely also says getting victims to speak up poses its own challenge.

"We're actually having victims that aren't cooperative, so we're leaning hard on family members to assist us," McKneely said. "So we're pushing forward our investigation, and we're leaning heavily on the community to assist us in finding the perpetrators that are responsible for these shootings."

This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.