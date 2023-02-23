74°
Officials identify 73-year-old man killed in crash on Florida Boulevard Thursday morning

Thursday, February 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 73-year-old man died in a car crash on Florida Boulevard early Thursday morning. 

The crash happened on Florida Boulevard near Monterrey Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. Sources said the coroner's office was called to the crash and that John Hunter, 73, had died on the scene. Police say he crashed into a signal pole after veering into the median.

Florida eastbound was completely shut down due to police activity following the crash. The roadway reopened around 8:30 a.m..

