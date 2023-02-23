Officials identify 15-year-old killed in Bacchus shooting

NEW ORLEANS - A teenager was killed and four others — including a 4-year-old girl — were injured in a shooting during the Bacchus parade in New Orleans Sunday night, according to WWL-TV.

New Orleans Police initially reported the victims included a young girl, a woman, and three men, all of whom were brought to a hospital. One of the male victims, 15-year-old Roderick Tobias, later died from his injuries.

The adult victims were ages 18 to 24.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj, was taken into custody at the crime scene. Mbodj faces on count of second-degree murder and one count of illegally carrying a gun.

An eyewitness told the station at least a dozen shots were fired, and that people were falling over themselves trying to run away, leaving everything they had behind. Allegedly, there was also a "set of skirmishes" nearby that New Orleans police officers had to break up.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue near the Historic Streetcar Inn. The parade resumed so that it could "get out of the way" of the crime scene, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call New Orleans Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.