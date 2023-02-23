Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify 15-year-old killed in Bacchus shooting
NEW ORLEANS - A teenager was killed and four others — including a 4-year-old girl — were injured in a shooting during the Bacchus parade in New Orleans Sunday night, according to WWL-TV.
New Orleans Police initially reported the victims included a young girl, a woman, and three men, all of whom were brought to a hospital. One of the male victims, 15-year-old Roderick Tobias, later died from his injuries.
The adult victims were ages 18 to 24.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj, was taken into custody at the crime scene. Mbodj faces on count of second-degree murder and one count of illegally carrying a gun.
An eyewitness told the station at least a dozen shots were fired, and that people were falling over themselves trying to run away, leaving everything they had behind. Allegedly, there was also a "set of skirmishes" nearby that New Orleans police officers had to break up.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue near the Historic Streetcar Inn. The parade resumed so that it could "get out of the way" of the crime scene, according to NOPD.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call New Orleans Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found outside residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday
-
At least one dead after crash on Florida Boulevard early Thursday morning
-
17-year-old arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation indicted, will be tried as...
-
Zachary basketball fans seeking appeal after LHSAA bans them from the playoffs
-
Metro Council deletes item that would distance phsychiatric hospitals from schools and...
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...