Officials confirm 75-year-old died after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive

Thursday, March 13 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials confirmed there was one fatality after a house fire in a neighborhood off College Drive early Thursday morning. 

The fire happened in the area of the intersection of Congress Boulevard and Bunker Hill Drive. 

One person, later identified by the parish coroner's office as 75-year-old Charles Davis Jr., died in the fire. 

This is a developing story. 

