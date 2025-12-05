47°
Officials capture escaped inmate from St. Landry Parish Jail, leaving one remaining

OPELOUSAS - Authorities captured an escaped inmate out of St. Landry Parish, leaving one remaining, KATC reported.

WBRZ reported Wednesday that three inmates escaped from the prison. Officials said 24-year-olds Keith Eli and Jonathan Jevon Joseph chipped away at the mortar on a "degrading" wall, allowing them to remove concrete blocks from the wall and escape.

Authorities captured Joseph on Friday, officials said.

A third inmate, Joseph Allen Harrington, 26, of Melville, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff in Port Barre.

