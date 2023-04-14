Latest Weather Blog
Officials attempting to secure funds to dry dock USS Kidd for key maintenance
BATON ROUGE - The USS Kidd and its boat masters hope to learn soon how much money will be needed to get the ship back into ship-shape.
A previous capital approval funded an engineering research project on what would need to be done to the Kidd in dry dock. That study is expected to be completed soon.
Three years ago, the ship's stewards announced plans to dry dock the shop and were hoping to raise money to fund it. The pandemic delayed the plans and contributed to fundraising issues. Now, with new information, the Kidd's directors hope they'll be able to get the project sailing forward.
Ship managers just completed a visit to Texas where they saw how another warship was being refurbished.
Officials recommend going to a dry dock every 10 to 20 years for repairs. The last time the Kidd was able to go to a dry dock was more than 60 years ago.
