Officials announce May Street closure, lowering water levels as University Lakes restoration continues

BATON ROUGE — Starting June 4, May Street will be closed to all traffic between Dalrymple and East Lakeshore drives as work on the University Lakes Restoration Project continues.

Vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will all be barred from May Street through fall 2026 as infrastructure improvements are done on the road during the Lakes project.

The water levels in City Park Lake and University Lake will also be lowered to 20 feet, allowing for the Phase 1 landscape installation to be completed, which will include habitat restoration and shoreline enhancements, University Lakes Restoration Project officials said Tuesday.

Currently, the lakes are being "artificially maintained at higher levels to support dredging operations," an email announcing the closure said.

"These changes mark a critical step in our efforts to create a healthier and more resilient lakes system," Project Lead and Principal and Resilience Practice Lead Mark Goodson said. "The temporary closure of May Street is necessary to ensure safe and efficient progress on infrastructure upgrades. Lowering the water levels and the installation of the landscaping and shoreline improvements will enhance water quality, reduce erosion, and create a more vibrant ecosystem."

The next phase of the project — Phase 2B — will see the southern half of University Lake dredged and is projected to be finished by the end of 2025.