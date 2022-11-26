Officials: 6-year-old killed, parents hurt after suspected drunk driver caused crash in East Feliciana Parish

Photo: Clara Carpenter, 6, was killed in the crash

JACKSON - A six-year-old girl was killed, and her parents were hurt Friday when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said the crash happened on Highway 10 (Charter Street) in Jackson late Friday night. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and State Police responded to the scene.

Investigators said the family was driving along the highway when a vehicle in the other lane, driven by 62-year-old Kenneth King, crossed the center line and slammed into them.

Two adults, the girl's parents, were injured and taken to a hospital. Family members told WBRZ they are expected to be okay.

Officials said their six-year-old daughter, Clara Carpenter, did not survive the crash.

Authorities took a toxicology sample from King and determined he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries but will be booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison after he is discharged.

King faces charges of vehicular homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open container.