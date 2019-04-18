Official: Lightning may have ignited barn fire, damaging antique cars

GONZALES - Fire officials say lightning may have sparked a fire that damaged an Ascension Parish barn and its valuable contents.

The fire was reported after 5 p.m. off Weber City Road in Gonzales. The flames seemed to be extinguished by 5:45 p.m.

WOW! Lightning struck this barn in St. Amant starting a fire that naturally stopped right before this cross @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/W1qiiASb27 — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 18, 2019

The St. Amant fire chief said the blaze is still under investigation but said it may have been caused by a lightning strike which ignited bales of hay. He added that antique cars and a boat were damaged in the fire as well.

No injuries were reported.