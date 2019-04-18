63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Official: Lightning may have ignited barn fire, damaging antique cars

3 hours 15 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 6:28 PM April 18, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Fire officials say lightning may have sparked a fire that damaged an Ascension Parish barn and its valuable contents.

The fire was reported after 5 p.m. off Weber City Road in Gonzales. The flames seemed to be extinguished by 5:45 p.m.

The St. Amant fire chief said the blaze is still under investigation but said it may have been caused by a lightning strike which ignited bales of hay. He added that antique cars and a boat were damaged in the fire as well.

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days