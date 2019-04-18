63°
Latest Weather Blog
Official: Lightning may have ignited barn fire, damaging antique cars
GONZALES - Fire officials say lightning may have sparked a fire that damaged an Ascension Parish barn and its valuable contents.
The fire was reported after 5 p.m. off Weber City Road in Gonzales. The flames seemed to be extinguished by 5:45 p.m.
WOW! Lightning struck this barn in St. Amant starting a fire that naturally stopped right before this cross @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/W1qiiASb27— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 18, 2019
The St. Amant fire chief said the blaze is still under investigation but said it may have been caused by a lightning strike which ignited bales of hay. He added that antique cars and a boat were damaged in the fire as well.
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
-
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate