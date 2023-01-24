Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into underage drinking

BATON ROUGE - With four people in jail and bonds set, eyes are turning to the place that many argue facilitated the events leading up to 19-year-old Madison Brooks' death.

Brooks and three of the four suspects were all able to drink at Reggie's bar in Tigerland despite being underage. On Tuesday, state regulators announced they were pulling the bar's license to serve drinks.

Shane Evans, the chief investigator for the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, took to social media to voice his frustration with the bars, comparing the entrance to Tigerland to "the gates of hell."

Evans warns parents to talk to their kids about going there, calling it "an expressway to sexual assault, violence and death" and saying that it's time LSU and the surrounding community demand better from the popular hangout spot.

Councilwoman Jen Racca, who represents the part of the parish where Tigerland resides, says underage drinking in the area has to stop.

"It's not acceptable. It's against the law, so it's absolutely not acceptable," she said.

Racca says she won't tolerate bars that facilitate underage drinking in her district and is working closely with law enforcement and the parish's Alcoholic Beverage Control board.

"I know that the bar owners have been extremely cooperative, and they're working with ABC. What we can do on our end, from the city's perspective, is temporarily suspend and then completely suspend any licenses or permits with regard to the operating of that bar."

It's not clear whether Racca plans to push for a permanent suspension for Reggie's