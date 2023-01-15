55°
Officers looking for man who stole more than $1K in cigarettes from Baker gas station
BAKER - Police officers are looking for a man who went into the storage room of a gas station and stole $1,200 worth of cigarettes.
According to the Baker Police Department, the robbery happened Sunday morning around 10 a.m. at the Velaro's gas station in Baker.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should call (225) 775-6000.
