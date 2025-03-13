72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officers investigating double shooting at Square One apartment complex

Thursday, March 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at a Hooper Road apartment complex. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were taken to a hospital after they were shot at Square One apartments shortly before 4:30 p.m. 

The two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No more information about the shooting were immediately available. 

