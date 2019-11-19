49°
Officer taken to hospital following Monday afternoon car crash
CENTRAL - A Baton Rouge Police Officer was injured following a car accident at Hooper and Joor Road in Central.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon, and led to the officer being taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.
Officials with Central Police Department say the collision was the result of a driver turning in front of the police officer's unit.
The other driver was ticketed.
