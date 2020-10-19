Officer speaks out after son killed in Baton Rouge shooting spree: 'He took an angel from Earth'

BATON ROUGE- The father of a toddler who was gunned down inside a Baton Rouge home last week said evil came to his son's house Thursday night.

Vince Hutchinson Jr. is a New Roads Police Officer who had just finished his shift and spent time with his son Thursday. Azariah Christien Thomas, 2, was brought back to his mother's house, according to Hutchinson. Within two hours, he was dead after police said a man sprayed bullets into the house striking Thomas.

"He really took an angel from this earth," Hutchinson said. "Christien was loved by many and showed love to many."

Hutchinson recalled his son as a fun-loving toddler who was advanced for his age. The precocious child loved hanging out with family, and the fun times were captured on home videos recorded on their cell phones.

"Just very smart, he was an angel in our midst," Hutchinson said. "We didn't even know. He was always happy and never forgot a face."

Hutchinson recalled getting a phone call to rush to the hospital Thursday night. His son had been shot after being inside the home that police said Kendrick Myles opened fire on.

"My son was in the house," Hutchinson said. "He was in the house when he was shot. It was not a drive-by shooting. Myles got out and opened fire."

Hutchinson said he did not know Myles, but he did know people in his son's mother's house.

"This is just evil," Hutchinson said. "Nothing else to say, plain evil."

Kendrick Myles is currently being held without bond in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His alleged reign of terror spanned four different locations Thursday evening and led to the following: a 2-year-old killed, two adults shot, another child kidnapped, and a standoff with police.

The Hutchinson family said an account has been set up to help pay for funeral and medical expenses. They said they are indebted to medical staff at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital for their lifesaving efforts to help Azariah. Any leftover money will be donated to the hospital according to the Hutchinsons.

Donations can be made to:

The Azariah Christien Thomas Benefit Fund

b1 BANK