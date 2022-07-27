92°
Latest Weather Blog
Officer rescues baby bald eagle after it crashes into pickup truck
LAPLACE - An injured baby bald eagle sat on top of a pickup truck after it had collided with its rear window until a police officer was able to swoop in and fly it to safety.
A sergeant with St. John Parish Sheriff's Office carefully wrapped the bird in a towel without causing further injury, according to a Facebook post on the office's page.
Trending News
The eagle was taken to Wings of Hope Bird Sanctuary in Livingston where it is expected to make a full recovery before it is released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gas expert explains why different Baton Rouge gas stations have different prices
-
Juveniles facing prostitution charges after botched robbery set-up at Port Allen motel
-
No more delays; busy country road getting a makeover
-
Man, 60, beaten to death outside seafood store on Plank Road
-
Amid Nakamoto reports on problems at bus system, metro council weighs independent...