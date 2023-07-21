Latest Weather Blog
Officer previously convicted over violent run-in with teen now arrested on stalking charge
JACKSON - An officer who was convicted of battery earlier this year after he roughed up a teenager back in 2021 was arrested again Friday in a stalking investigation.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ on Friday that Travis Clay Depew, 27, was booked on one count of stalking. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond later that same day.
No other details on the latest accusations were immediately available.
Depew was previously arrested in 2021 after he intervened in a fight between teenagers outside a store in Jackson. During that encounter, one teenager claimed Depew used a slur and grabbed him by the neck.
A judge convicted Depew in that case after determining that he needlessly escalated the situation.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to the Jackson Police Department about Depew's current job status.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach after vulgar tirade
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
-
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish
-
Authorities resume search for missing swimmer in Amite River
-
LSU food pantry receives record breaking donation after fans bought 68,888 shots...