Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officer previously convicted over violent run-in with teen now arrested on stalking charge

Friday, July 21 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON - An officer who was convicted of battery earlier this year after he roughed up a teenager back in 2021 was arrested again Friday in a stalking investigation.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ on Friday that Travis Clay Depew, 27, was booked on one count of stalking. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond later that same day. 

No other details on the latest accusations were immediately available.

Depew was previously arrested in 2021 after he intervened in a fight between teenagers outside a store in Jackson. During that encounter, one teenager claimed Depew used a slur and grabbed him by the neck. 

A judge convicted Depew in that case after determining that he needlessly escalated the situation. 

WBRZ has reached out to the Jackson Police Department about Depew's current job status.

