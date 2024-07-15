78°
Officer arrests several members of alleged vehicle burglary ring
BATON ROUGE - An officer made multiple arrests into an alleged vehicle burglary ring, seizing a tool they used to break into the victims' cars.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer, Cpl. Tayveon Slaughter, was working extra duty early Sunday morning investigating vehicle burglaries when he came across the alleged burglars on Greenwell Springs Road.
Officers recovered 11 guns, two of which were returned to their owners.
BRPD did not specify how many arrests were made. It was not immediately clear how many vehicle burglaries the arrested persons were responsible for.
