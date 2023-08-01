Officer among 2 killed in Evangeline Parish shooting Monday night

Photo: KATC

VILLE PLATTE - A law enforcement officer was among two people fatally shot Monday night in Evangeline Parish.

The shooting was first reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a home on W Beauregard Street in Ville Platte. The shooting involved a man and woman, as well as a deputy city marshal, according to KATC.

The deputy marshal — identified as Barry Giglio — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man who was found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital where he later died. The woman is said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Another person, who was not wounded, was taken into custody. It's unclear what led to the shooting or who fired a weapon.

No other names have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.