Office of Technology Services releases rules on AI for Louisiana state employees

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Office of Technology Services released rules on the acceptable uses of AI by state agencies and employees on Monday.  

OTS was the first agency to publish an AI acceptable use policy following Gov. Jeff Landry's Executive Order limiting the use of AI by government agencies. The document covers the purpose, scope, applicability, and guidelines for using AI within state agencies.

Some of the restrictions include using AI to independently make business decisions, bypass security controls, or create material without labeling it as AI-generated. Any AI that is used must be reviewed and verified to mitigate risks like misinformation, according to the new rules. It also states that users must report the unauthorized use of confidential state data in AI systems to the OTS Information Security Team. 

This follows President Trump's America's AI Action Plan back in July. The new rules went into effect on Monday. 

