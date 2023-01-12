75°
Off the wall: Burglar allegedly broke into senior citizen facility, stole TV from wall
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a person who allegedly broke into one of the city's Council on Aging facilities and stole a TV from the wall.
According to the East Baton Rouge Constable's Office, the person was caught on camera and is believed to have broken into the Council on Aging's Lotus Center, a facility that is open to senior citizens and allows them a place to receive assistance and encourages social interaction.
The individual was then seen taking a TV from the wall.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
