Off the wall: Burglar allegedly broke into senior citizen facility, stole TV from wall

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a person who allegedly broke into one of the city's Council on Aging facilities and stole a TV from the wall.

According to the East Baton Rouge Constable's Office, the person was caught on camera and is believed to have broken into the Council on Aging's Lotus Center, a facility that is open to senior citizens and allows them a place to receive assistance and encourages social interaction.

The individual was then seen taking a TV from the wall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.