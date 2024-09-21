75°
Off-duty trooper arrested for battery following altercation at LSU vs. UCLA game
BATON ROUGE - An off-duty trooper was charged with simple battery after an altercation at the LSU vs. UCLA football game Saturday, Louisiana State Police said.
Artellus Bellard, 30, was arrested for two counts of simple battery. During the game, law enforcement personnel responded to a disturbance in the stands and discovered that a physical altercation occurred between Bellard and two male subjects.
Bellard has been assigned to Troop D Patrol since 2021 and was released on a summons with a pending court date. No further information is available at this time.
