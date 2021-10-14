Ochsner says NICU evacuation not needed

Image: Oschner

BATON ROUGE - Officials with Ochsner Medical Center on O'Neal said they have remained open to serve patients with emergency needs throughout area flooding.

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the O'Neal campus did not require evacuation. The NICU remained open and continued to serve patients through Saturday.

Please be advised, however, that Medical Center Drive is currently impassable due to rising water. Residents are asked to avoid the area unless medically necessary.

Patient safety is our highest priority. Our emergency plans and protocols are in place and leadership is closely monitoring the situation in cooperation with authorities.

Families are asked to call 225-755-4450 for patient information.