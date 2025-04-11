81°
Ochsner honors organ donors with butterfly release, raising of the flag
BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Baton Rouge partnered with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to honor organ donors, their families and organ recipients in the capital region.
"Each donor leaves behind a powerful story of compassion and hope," Ochsner said.
To honor organ donors, the two organizations released butterflies and a raised the flag Friday morning.
