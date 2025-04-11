81°
Ochsner honors organ donors with butterfly release, raising of the flag

3 hours 51 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 12:08 PM April 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Baton Rouge partnered with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to honor organ donors, their families and organ recipients in the capital region. 

"Each donor leaves behind a powerful story of compassion and hope," Ochsner said. 

To honor organ donors, the two organizations released butterflies and a raised the flag Friday morning. 

