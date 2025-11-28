50°
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Zachary

8 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Monday, May 01 2017 May 1, 2017 May 01, 2017 4:23 PM May 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff
Image via National Weather Service

ZACHARY – An EF-0 tornado touched down in Zachary as storms moved through the area on Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado caused minor damage with winds of 70 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Livonia during Sunday's storms, causing damage to a mobile home.

