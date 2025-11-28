50°
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Zachary
ZACHARY – An EF-0 tornado touched down in Zachary as storms moved through the area on Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado caused minor damage with winds of 70 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service also confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Livonia during Sunday's storms, causing damage to a mobile home.
