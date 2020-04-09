Nurse: I've never seen this kind of generosity and humanity

Photo: Lauren Mochizuki

The fight against COVID-19 is ongoing, and so are acts of kindness and support on behalf of health care workers.

Lauren Mochuizuki, an Orange County, California emergency room nurse with 11 years of service in healthcare told Good Morning America this is the first time she's ever seen so many acts of generosity.

"I have never seen this kind of generosity and humanity," Mochuizuki said. "Every shift I go in, it feels like some organization or some person or some other department is thinking about us and showing us that with these different things."

"It's really touching," she said.

Emergency department staffers in the hospital where Mochizuki works have received donated lunches and dinners as well as handmade cards from children, which they've used to decorate their break room.



People and organizations have also donated everything from the personal protective equipment (PPE) that is critical to protecting health care workers to protein bars to help keep them fueled, according to Mochizuki.



"Yesterday we ran out of hair coverings and someone saw that on Instagram and donated some," she said. "Another woman made care packages that had things like a protein bar and lotion and a handwritten note."



One day, Mochizuki walked out to the area where ambulances arrive and flying above was a plane that wrote the words, "Thank you first responders" in the sky above.



"More than anything, it’s so encouraging," said Mochizuki. "When we go in to work, in the back of all of our minds we’re wondering how does this potentially affect our home life and our ourselves, so when we see all these notes and food, it’s a morale booster because we get excited."



"It takes a little bit off that pressure and worry and stress and replaces it with joy," she said.

The same sorts of humanitarian efforts are seen in hard hit New York City, where daily food deliveries are made at 7 p.m. on the dot and where local communities even cheer hospital workers as they report to work.