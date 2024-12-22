Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club hosts 19th annual toy drive

BATON ROUGE - Santa Claus is coming to town, and he's enlisted the help of some special elves — the Baton Rouge chapter of the Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club.

Every year at Christmas time, thousands of toys are collected and given to kids from the Nubian Kruzers. Their first stop Sunday was at the Scotland Square Apartments, and kids were ready to see those bikes come down the drive.

"We pick certain spots, but we give toys out to everybody. It doesn't cost anything, it's free to show up and we give your kids some toys," said Vice President Denny Welch.

This is the 19th year they've held this event, and the organization provided all the gifts.

"We purchased the toys. We're a nonprofit organization, so every year we save money, put money to the side. We go out and shop for kids from ages up to 16 and we pass out toys," Welch said.

It's one of the biggest times of the year for the group to give back to the community.

"We start in the morning, it's an all-day event, we're going to pass out toys to the kids and try to make everybody happy. Then we'll come back to our clubhouse and gather and eat and just have a good time together."

Welch says the looks on the children's faces make it all worth it.

"It's unbelievable. The kids come running out because they know what time it is, they know they're going to get a toy, it's really exciting," Welch said.