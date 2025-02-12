74°
NTSB: No distress signal was sent out following 2023 helicopter crash that killed two BRPD officers

Wednesday, February 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A distress signal was never sent out from a Baton Rouge Police helicopter that crashed in March 2023 and killed two officers, a recently released National Transportation Safety Board said.

The report, released Tuesday, says the helicopter left the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to assist in a West Baton Rouge Parish pursuit despite foggy and misty conditions.

The helicopter began experiencing "erratic altitude and airspeed changes" on its way back to BTR after the chase was called off. It's unknown what caused the erratic behavior, but the helicopter crashed shortly afterward.

Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38, were killed in the crash after being with the department for 17 years and 16 years, respectively.

WBRZ previously reported that there were no severe weather factors at play.

BRPD disbanded its air support unit shortly after the crash.

