Now hiring: Board posts notice of test for Baton Rouge police chief hopefuls
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge board has taken a key step forward in the process of finding the next chief of police for the city.
The Municipal Fire and Police Board on Friday posted the official Notice of Competitive Examination, a first step for applicants seeking the top police job.
The current chief, Murphy Paul, announced his pending resignation last month.
Those interested in succeeding Paul can apply to take the exam through the Office of State Examiner at ose.louisiana.gov, or click here for a link directly to the page for the Baton Rouge chief's opening.
The 6-page application calls for basic personal information, details on related training and experience and a work history -- reading much like any other job application.
The window to complete are submit the form runs through Aug. 25.
As indicated on the Notice of Competitive Examination, the exam itself will take place at a time and location yet to be determined.
Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome is expected to receive the results of the exam in October. Interviews will select applicants will follow.
Paul remains in his role as the process is playing out, and the goal is to have a hand-off between the outgoing and incoming chiefs before the end of the year.
