November declared Wild Game Meat Donation Month; hunters encouraged to donate hunt to the hungry

BATON ROUGE — November will be Wild Game Meat Donation Month across Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry said in a proclamation signed Friday.

The proclamation asks Louisiana hunters to donate part or all of their harvests to families in need before the holiday season as deer hunting season enters full swing.

Hunters are being asked to donate surplus game to local organizations that distribute to the less fortunate such as Hunters for the Hungry and for non-hunters to consider financially supporting such organizations, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

“We are calling upon the hunting community to join in the fight against hunger in Louisiana through donating game meat to organizations that serve those in need,” LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan said. ”We hope that this month will serve as a reminder on the important role that hunting plays in the community and the responsibility we share as the Sportsman’s Paradise.”

Hunters can drop off their deer or hog to be processed at no cost to the hunter at any processor that participates in the Hunters for the Hungry. To view the network of processors, click here.