North Iberville schools closed due to power outage following Monday storms

ROSEDALE - Following Monday's severe weather, North Iberville schools closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

A Facebook post on the North Iberville High School and Iberville STEM Academy Facebook page said campus would be closed and school would be canceled due to the outage.

The Iberville Parish School District also said North Iberville Elementary School would be closed.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy's outage map showed that only 36 people were without power in Iberville parish, but the school was in the small affected area.