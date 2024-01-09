47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

North Iberville schools closed due to power outage following Monday storms

3 hours 43 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, January 09 2024 Jan 9, 2024 January 09, 2024 7:17 AM January 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ROSEDALE - Following Monday's severe weather, North Iberville schools closed Tuesday due to a power outage. 

A Facebook post on the North Iberville High School and Iberville STEM Academy Facebook page said campus would be closed and school would be canceled due to the outage. 

The Iberville Parish School District also said North Iberville Elementary School would be closed.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Entergy's outage map showed that only 36 people were without power in Iberville parish, but the school was in the small affected area. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days