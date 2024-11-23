North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the regional round of the playoffs

BATON ROUGE - The regional round of the playoffs have come and gone and some Baton Rouge area teams saw their seasons come to an end Friday night.

Catholic Pointe Coupee did not have an answer for Ouachita Christian all night as they fell 28-6.

Ascension Catholic though won big at home against Opelousas Catholic 58-13.

The North Iberville Bears will be back next year after they fell to General Trass 38-6.

Multiple players went down with injuries for the Bears, including Blaise Jordell. He suffered a leg injury and had to be carted off of the field.

Southern Lab and Kentwood will advance to the quarter finals. The Kittens beat St. Frederick 24-7 and the Kangaroos defeated Ascension Episcopal 42-16.