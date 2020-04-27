59°
North BR restaurant, Tom's Seafood, sustains significant fire damage early Monday morning

By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE — Early Monday morning fire crews responded to a blaze at Tom's Seafood in north Baton Rouge. 

Baton Rouge firefighters were summoned to 6025 Greenwell Street shortly before 3 a.m. where they found smoke coming from the rear of the popular eatery.

They rushed inside and discovered flames in the building's attic.

The fire was under control by 4 a.m., but Tom's was left with significant fire and smoke damage.

Authorities say arson is not suspected, but the incident remains under investigation.

