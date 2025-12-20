66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
North 44th Street house declared total loss after Saturday fire

Saturday, December 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A North 44th Street house was declared a total loss after a Saturday afternoon fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Officials said they received the call around 3:52 p.m. at the 800 block and that no one was injured in the fire.

The cause was determined to be an unattended gas-powered space heater.

