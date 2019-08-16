79°
Latest Weather Blog
NOPD: Armed man demanded money, kiss during robbery
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities in New Orleans are looking for a man who robbed a store Thursday morning.
WWL-TV reports that the incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Royal Street. The victim was working the cash register when the robber approached armed with a knife and demanded the money in the till, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
After getting the money, the robber then told the victim he wanted a kiss before running away.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call 504-658-6080.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New board member says taxpayer money 'wasted' on parish libraries
-
Family reacts to release of WBRSO deputy's identity
-
Son of fallen policeman greeted by Slidell officers on first day of...
-
BREC using fish to fight nasty algae at City Park Lake
-
Students living nearby not allowed to walk to Ascension's newly-opened primary school