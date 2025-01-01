62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Nonverbal Gonzales woman missing

Wednesday, January 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

GONZALES -- A nonverbal special needs adult has been missing since running away from a caregiver Tuesday, according to police.

Shavel Harrison, a 33-year-old Black woman with autism and a history of seizures, ran away from her foster mother at Walmart on Airline Highway about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. She has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a black and brown Western-style shirt, blue jeans with sparkles on the back pockets, brown boots, black eyeglasses and a hat.

Anyone with information about Harrison can contact Gonzales Police at 225-647-9537 or the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-8301.

