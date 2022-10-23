Non-profits distributing free Halloween costumes for families in need

BATON ROUGE - Non-profit organization The Walls Project partnered with 10/31 Consortium to help distribute Halloween costumes for all ages.

"We have sizes from 12 months all the way to adults. They got so many costumes donated this year that they were happy to give us about 200 costumes to distribute," Helena Williams said

Just a few weeks ago, costumes were piled high at the Goodwood Library when 10/31 Consortium gave away more than 500 costumes for free to local families at their annual costume giveaway day.

Now, come Tuesday, The Walls Project will do the same and give away free costumes at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard.

"So many people can get to find costumes for their families and be able to participate in this holiday when times are a little tight right now," Williams said.

It's an effort to spread some holiday cheer.

"People found this as an opportunity to make sure others got to enjoy the Halloween holiday and for kids really wanting to find their favorite characters and enjoy Halloween like they always wanted."