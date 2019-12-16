70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NOLA officials label Friday's cyberattack as 'minimal'

3 hours 47 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 December 16, 2019 4:35 AM December 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials say no data was held for ransom and a recovery operation is getting underway in New Orleans after a cyberattack prompted a shutdown of city government computers. 

The city's chief information officer, Kim LaGrue, said at a news conference Saturday that the south Louisiana city hadn't heard from any hackers making any demands. 

She described Friday's attack as “minimal" and said officials expect to move quickly to bring the system fully back online. 

Officials say the disruption didn't affect the operations of firefighters and emergency medical personnel who respond to calls. 

But officials say about 4,000 computers must be scrubbed as a precaution.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days