NOLA celebrates opening of new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport

NEW ORLEANS – The much-anticipated opening of the new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has arrived. On Wednesday morning, the facility's very first departure flight took to the skies, headed for Atlanta.

According to WWL, the new $1.3 billion terminal was celebrated on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and in true New Orleans fashion, a second line.

During the ribbon-cutting, Governor John Bel Edwards applauded the state’s investment in the new facility, saying, “This is an exciting day. It’s not every day you get a billion-dollar investment where you actually get to go out and cut a ribbon and do the grand opening.”

New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell and a host of other local dignitaries also cut the ribbon on the new 972,000 square foot airport.

The updated facility offers an entirely new experience for travelers; it features music venues, three rooms for mothers to bring small children, charging locations for electronic devices, and plenty of parking, with 8,000 available spaces.

The new terminal has 35 gates along three concourses, 40 food, beverage and retail locations along with other amenities including a New Orleans-themed Delta Sky Club. All 16 air carriers that service New Orleans are expected to use the new building.

In addition to these exciting features, local musicians are slated to hold daily performances for travelers.

Mayor Cantrell said, “We have a world-class airport. You know, we have a world-class city. Even more important, it is what she deserves.”

The old airport was built sixty years ago and construction on the new terminal began in January of 2016.

Click here to check out more information on the new facility.