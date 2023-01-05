69°
'Nobody wanted to play after that,' Joe Burrow says after Damar Hamlin's collapse on MNF
"Nobody wanted to continue to play the game in a situation like that."
Joe Burrow spoke to the media for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
When asked how he felt about rescheduling the game, Burrow said that he and the rest of the Bengals are "100% behind" whatever the Bills want to do.
You can watch the full press conference here.
