Latest Weather Blog
No more 80 degree days this year, I promise
It was a little noisy last night. Numerous tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across our area. The rest of your morning may include a few sprinkles, but the severe threat is over and the hot December temperatures are over. I promise.
Temperatures will not budge much from the upper 50's today. We start of our morning there, then even as the sun comes up, the invading cold air will hold the temperature down. It will finally feel comfortable this morning, if not a little chilly. Expect a high temperature near 59 degrees with some sunshine poking through the afternoon. Overnight, we'll stay mostly clear and drop to the lower 40's. No, you don't need to read that again, I was serious.
Now some showers return on Wednesday with another shot of cold air, but no severe weather is expected. A few thunderstorms are possible. This will lead to clearing skies for the New Year and even some 30's by the weekend.
Enjoy it!
On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III
On Twitter: @RG3wbrz
Trending News
-RG3
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice