No more 80 degree days this year, I promise

It was a little noisy last night. Numerous tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across our area. The rest of your morning may include a few sprinkles, but the severe threat is over and the hot December temperatures are over. I promise.

Temperatures will not budge much from the upper 50's today. We start of our morning there, then even as the sun comes up, the invading cold air will hold the temperature down. It will finally feel comfortable this morning, if not a little chilly. Expect a high temperature near 59 degrees with some sunshine poking through the afternoon. Overnight, we'll stay mostly clear and drop to the lower 40's. No, you don't need to read that again, I was serious.

Now some showers return on Wednesday with another shot of cold air, but no severe weather is expected. A few thunderstorms are possible. This will lead to clearing skies for the New Year and even some 30's by the weekend.

Enjoy it!

