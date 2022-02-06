No major injuries after van crashed through Kenner church Sunday morning

KENNER - A van crashed through the wall of a Kenner church's choir room Sunday morning.

Kenner police told WWL-TV that a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Short Street was in the parking lot when they turned on their van's ignition and shifted gears.

Suddenly, the van accelerated and crashed through the south wall of the building, according to police.

Officials said the van broke through the choir section of the church just moments after the choir had walked away.

Only minor injuries were reported after the incident, including a member of the choir who twisted an ankle trying to get away from the vehicle.

The driver told officers he recently had work done to his vehicle for sudden acceleration issues.

The accident is still under investigation. Police said the driver was not cited.

The church posted a statement on social media announcing mass is to be canceled for the rest of the day. The post directs parishioners to the parish website for updates on when the church will reopen.

The church's social media post ended with this message: "THERE WERE NO MAJOR INJURIES. PRAISE THE LORD!"