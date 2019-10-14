66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No major complaints related to EBR voting Saturday

1 day 9 hours 19 minutes ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 October 12, 2019 5:47 PM October 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - IT was a relatively smooth election day in EBR, considering the contentious battle over whether voters in the St. George area will form their own city.

Registrar Steve Raborn told WBRZ around 6 p.m. Saturday, there hadn't been many complaints.

There were one or two issues earlier in the day that Raborn insulated were addressed dealing with precinct operators who did not activate a particular voting booth to show a ballot item for St. George.  Some precincts overlap city limits or unincorporated parish area and the St. George limits, requiring extra attention by both precinct monitors and voters.

Raborn said in the single issues, it was a communication breakdown between check-in and the ballot box operator. 

There have been "almost no complaints," the registrar said of Saturday's election and added that what was relayed from voters to the EBR voting official's office was nothing out of the ordinary of a typical state-wide race.

The St. George measure was approved. 

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days