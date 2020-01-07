81°
No, LSU is not canceling classes for the national championship game

Tuesday, January 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers may be competing for a national title this coming Monday, but the university says it still expects everyone to show up for classes that day.

Students have been clamoring for the school to cancel classes ever since they realized the first day of the spring semester would fall on Jan. 13, the same day as the Tigers' national championship bout with Clemson.

Unfortunately for them, a school spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that there are no plans to push back the start of 2020 classes. But, if social media is anything to go by, instructors can still expect attendance for the first lectures of the semester to be unusually thin.

LSU and Clemson will kick off the championship meeting in the Superdome at 7 p.m. Monday. 

