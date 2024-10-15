79°
Latest Weather Blog
No injuries reported after fully engulfed car fire near Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL — No one was injured after a car's engine caught fire Tuesday morning near Greenwell Springs Road.
The Central Fire Department posted a picture of the burning car, saying the car had caught fire on Greenwell Springs and Magnolia Bridge roads. Local law enforcement said that the area has experienced an uptick in calls and accidents.
The driver said he heard a popping noise and smelled smoke before getting into the middle lane.
Crews had the fire under control shortly. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Trending News
"Everything went right, fire was extinguished, nobody got hurt, just unfortunate for the vehicle owner that they lost their vehicle," Central Assistant Fire Chief Derek Glover said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports Takeover debates LSU field storming
-
Brusly approves plan to install high-speed chase tracking software on police vehicles
-
Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on Highway 30 in Geismar early Tuesday...
-
Southern University engineering program receives $10,000 donation
-
Three men arrested for attempted murder after stabbing at Amelia home