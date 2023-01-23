42°
No injuries after explosion, chemical release at Carville chemical plant; roadblocks lifted
CARVILLE - An hour after an explosion at a chemical plant in Carville, the site was deemed safe and no injuries were reported.
Ascension Parish deputies blocked off roads near an explosion at the Honeywell plant around 8:30 p.m. According to a spokesperson for Ascension Parish, there was an explosion and chemical release.
The spokesperson said there has been no harm to the community and no reported injuries.
This is a breaking story.
