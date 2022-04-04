No clear end in sight for Bayou Sorrel Bridge troubles

PLAQUEMINE - A small but vital bridge that was knocked out of service last week after a barge struck its supports is back open in a limited capacity, and it's unclear when traffic will return to normal in the area.

On Monday, Louisiana transportation officials said crews are working to have the Bayou Sorrel Bridge on LA 75 back in full operation soon but that it could take "a while."

DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said the hold-up in getting the bridge fully repaired was because of a specific part that the department hasn't been able to get its hands on just yet. He added that repairs will take longer if they need to have the part fabricated specifically for the job.

The pontoon-style bridge in Iberville Parish was hit twice over back-to-back days, Thursday and Friday. The incident involving a barge Friday shut down the highway for most of the day.

The closure added nearly an hour to the commute for drivers who rely on the crossing daily.

"You are pretty much on your own if the bridge goes out. You can stand a chance to not make it," said Major Ronnie Hebert, an Iberville sheriff's deputy and resident in the area.

The bridge was reopened over the weekend, but it will close daily from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. to noon in order to allow marine traffic through the waterway.