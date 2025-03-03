62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No cause known for fire that happened in Gonzales early Monday

8 hours 14 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 4:23 AM March 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

GALVEZ - Multiple agencies responded to an early morning house fire on Norwood Road in Ascension Parish.

There was a large multi-department response around the area Monday morning including the Office of the State Fire Marshal. 

The OSFM said it was called to assist the Ascension Parish Fire District in the investigation. No cause for the fire has been determined, but officials said there were no injuries. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days