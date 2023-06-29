No bond for violent offender in jail for the ninth time

BATON ROUGE- There will be no bond for 31-year-old Cody Crump, who is accused of shooting a woman as she pushed him out of her house, which marks his 9th arrest since 2010.

At the time of this alleged shooting, Crump was out on a $15,000.00 bond from an arrest in 2022. He was caught with an illegal gun, and more than 7lbs of weed. Now, he faces six felony charges.

"When we arrest an individual that has committed a violent act, a community person has stepped up, and when they see that person back out on the streets the next week, it's disappointing," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.

Officials say repeat violent offenders committing crimes while on bond continues to pose a problem for them.

"We have seen often times that repeat offenders that are out on multiple bonds, they get out very quickly because possibly a judge doesn't know the extent and history and they have that amount of cash in their pocket that they walk around with to pay for $100,000.00 or $200,000.00 bond," District Attorney Hillar Moore told The Investigative Unit in 2020. "That' s a failure in the system."

That is why Moore says they have begun to be more aggressive when it comes to people like Crump. That process includes having bond hearings in the afternoon, so attorneys can dig deeper into offenders criminal history.

